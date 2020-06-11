Quiet, pleasant stretch of weather…

Pleasant weather returns…

Sunshine was punctuated by a few isolated pop up showers this afternoon, mainly northeast and southeast of the immediate La Crosse area. Despite a gusty northwesterly wind highs manage to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s for the afternoon.

Quiet weekend ahead…

Expect sunny or mostly sunny skies for Friday through Sunday as high pressure will dominate the Upper Midwest. Readings will be in the 70s though the coolest highs will be on Saturday.

Pollen season continues…

Tree pollens have been decreasing, but grass pollen has been increasing. The peak for grass pollens is through the middle of the month of June.

Hotter next week…

Southerly winds will return to the region for next week, and you can expect a return to 80 degree heat and higher humidity. The weather pattern will bring a return of at least slight chances of t-storms for Tuesday through Thursday.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden