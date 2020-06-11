Republican lawmakers in Iowa push to limit absentee voting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature are supporting a bill that would limit the secretary of state’s ability to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters. The move comes barely a week after the state reported a record primary turnout largely due to such an action. Republicans, who control both legislative chambers, argue the changes are needed to fight voter fraud, though studies show that millions of ballots have been cast by mail without significant problems. Democrats say it’s an effort to suppress voting out of a belief that higher turnout helps Democrats.