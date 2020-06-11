River Flood Warning until FRI 7:51 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until FRI 7:51 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Vernon County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Kickapoo River at Viola.
* until Friday morning…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 8:44 PM Wednesday the stage was 13.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to
rise to near 14.1 feet by. The river will fall below flood stage
by this morning.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet…Minor flooding occurs in areas near the
river, including Banker Park in Viola. Flooding also affects low
lying agricultural land.
&&