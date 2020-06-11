River Flood Warning until FRI 7:51 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Vernon County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Kickapoo River at Viola.

* until Friday morning…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 8:44 PM Wednesday the stage was 13.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to

rise to near 14.1 feet by. The river will fall below flood stage

by this morning.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet…Minor flooding occurs in areas near the

river, including Banker Park in Viola. Flooding also affects low

lying agricultural land.

&&