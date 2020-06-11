River Flood Warning until FRI 8:48 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clayton County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Turkey River at Garber.

* until Friday evening…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 12:15 AM Thursday the stage was 20.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood

stage by Friday morning.

* Impact…At 19.0 feet…County Road X3C at the south end of Garber

becomes inundated.

&&