River Flood Warning until SAT 5:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Black River at Black River Falls.

* until late Friday night…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 11:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 45.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to

rise to near 48.5 feet by this evening. The river will fall below

flood stage by Friday morning.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet…Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.

&&