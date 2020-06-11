River Flood Warning until SAT 5:30 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until SAT 5:30 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Jackson County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Black River at Black River Falls.
* until late Friday night…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 11:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 45.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to
rise to near 48.5 feet by this evening. The river will fall below
flood stage by Friday morning.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet…Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.
&&