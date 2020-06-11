Students organize protest march over racial inequality

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Over one hundred people gathered at the Copeland Park Pavilion on Thursday night to protest over the unequal treatment of African-Americans and police brutality.

The peaceful protest was organized by students from Logan High School. Organizers wanted to host a community-style gathering, so they provided food and drinks for people to enjoy.

Before marching down Rose St., speakers talked about their experiences with racism and inequality. Students did a majority of the speaking to raise awareness over the ongoing issues at hand.

"People are actually going through things because of their skin tone, and it still happens to this day, and hopefully, people can realize that we don’t have as much equality as they say we do," said Chaya Davis, a student at Logan High School and speaker at the event.

The student-led march began at Copeland Park as protesters traveled up to the corner of Clinton and Rose St. The group then marched down Rose St. and back to Copeland Park. Diarana Herron told News 19 she was marching to create a better future for her younger siblings.

“I just want people to know that there is a problem and that they need to realize that this is real, and there is a change needed," said Herron. "I have two younger brothers, and I would hate to have them to grow up and deal with as much as I’ve dealt with."

The event drew the attention of Congressman Ron Kind who attended and said he was there to listen to the young people speak in hopes of creating better political policies.

"It’s especially inspirational seeing the youth of our community seize this moment, demanding a better tomorrow, a better future for them and for everyone," said Rep. Kind.

The students hope to host another demonstration in the near future.