The La Crosse Public Library prepares for new changes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Public Library is taking a huge budget cut, and the highest cost is personnel.

Library leadership stated they do not think fundraising or grants will help offset layoffs.

Barry McKnight, the Programming and Community Engagement Coordinator at the La Crosse Public Library, said he and staff are doing all they can to continue providing resources to the public.

"Despite these cuts and despite the continued economic challenges, the library and our duty as public servants remain the same," McKnight said. "The people we serve in the community is broad, and we are proud of that. We serve anyone from the elderly, job seekers, and children. We are all going to try and serve the community's needs as best as possible."

The budget cuts were put in place because of the city budget shortfall due to the impact of the COVID19 shutdown. Other cuts include reductions in computer services and children's classes.

The library and the La Crosse Parks and Recreation and Forestry Department release a joint statement that quote, "We are in this together. Tough decisions will be made, new opportunities will emerge, and we will grow stronger."