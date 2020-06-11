Holmen residents upset over the removal of school memorial plaques

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - This week, the School District of Holmen sent letters to families informing them the Memorial Wall located inside of Holmen High School will be taken down.

The letter said that at this point during the school's construction and remodeling phase, they need to move the wall and its contents.

Linda Murray-Stollenwerk, whose daughter's photo was on the memorial, said the news deeply hurts her and other parents.

"It was basically a punch in the gut telling me that, 'We no longer are going to honor your child, come get her picture'", Murray-Stollenwerk said. "I felt as though the letter was insensitive."

On social media, others in the community expressed their displeasure with the school's actions.

Dr. Kristin Mueller, the District Administrator for the School District of Holmen, released a second letter on Thursday that expressed acknowledgment of parents' concerns.

"The SDH cares and values all students in our buildings, even ones that have left us too soon. For many, this may have opened up a hurtful wound, and we are very sorry", Mueller said. "While there are families who are upset over this decision, we have families who have expressed gratitude to regain their memorials and place them in locations that are more personal to them."

The letter also suggests "living" memorials, such as "an annual 5K run/walk, scholarship, (or) donation to charity" as alternatives.

Dr. Mueller said in the letter that she would be reaching out personally to the families that received the original letter to listen to their concerns.

Read both letters below-the original one, followed by the one sent Thursday.

News app viewers can see the letters here