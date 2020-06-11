Tour recognizes racial injustice with moment of silence

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A quiet return to the PGA Tour came to a standstill at 8:46 a.m. at Colonial. The PGA Tour marked its return to golf with a moment of silence as a tribute to George Floyd. The time has become symbolic. Authorities say a white police officer pressed his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. The handcuffed black man died after pleading for air. The tour listed 8:46 a.m. as a starting time with no player names on the tee sheet. Commissioner Jay Monahan stood on the first tee and spoke about hopes of ending racial injustice.