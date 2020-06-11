La Crosse Co. tops 100 COVID-19 cases with three new ones Thursday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - New cases of COVID-19 continue to occur in the region.

Three new cases were confirmed in La Crosse County. They are a woman in her 20s who had contact with a previous case, a woman in her 20s with moderate symptoms, and a man in his 60s. Two of the county's 101 cases are hospitalized with 57 considered recovered.

Monroe County had three new cases on Thursday. The Monroe County Health Department said one of the cases had contact with a previous case while the other two were due to community spread. One case was a male in his 20s with mild symptoms, a woman in her 50s with moderate symptoms, and a woman in her 50s with mild symptoms. It makes 29 confirmed cases in the county.

Trempealeau County had two additional people test positive for COVID-19 according to their health department. Contact tracing is underway. 28 of their 54 cases have recovered.

Grant County added three new cases for a total of 103.

The Wisconsin Department of Health said there were 333 new cases in the state on Thursday.

The number of negative tests also increased by just under 9,000 Thursday. A total of 366,054 tests have come back negative.

On Thursday, DHS reported 682 deaths attributed to the disease an increase of 11 from Wednesday.

In total, the state has seen 21,926 cases of COVID-19, up 333 from yesterday.

Approximately 70% of the cases or 15,348 are considered recovered according to the state.

The percentage of cases that are requiring hospitalization is at 14%, with the percent of cases resulting in death is at 3% according to state figures.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show five people in the hospital with COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care. It is two more than Wednesday.