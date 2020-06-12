Amid ‘Black Lives Matter’ chants, Reynolds signs police bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a package of police reforms only hours after lawmakers unanimously approved the legislation. Before signing the bill Friday, Reynolds praised lawmakers who quickly approved the bill Thursday night after debating it simultaneously in the House and Senate. She also thanked protesters who took to the streets to make clear the need for the legislation after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Provisions include restrictions on the use of choke holds and additional options to prosecute officers. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement stood with a bipartisan group of legislators as Reynolds signed the bill.