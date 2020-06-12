As hospitals reactivate regular care, experts say people are still waiting too long

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System reactivated all regular and emergency care, but experts from both hospitals said people are still waiting too long to seek their services.

"We want wellness visits and we want those screenings for cancers continuing in our community so that we don't wind up with other devastating affects as a result of COVID-19," Gundersen Health System Infection Prevention Administrative Director Bridget Pfaff said.

"We're basically open for everything at this time," Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Wisconsin Regional Vice President Dr. Paul Mueller said. "So if you have a procedure, we'll test you for COVID-19 and that includes blood testing and the PCR testing with a swab. We want to make sure that the patient doesn't have active COVID disease before coming into our facility and undergoing a procedure."

Dr. Mueller said emergency departments nationwide said they've seen a 50% decrease in patient visits because people are still afraid to go in.

"We're seeing that patients are showing sicker," Dr. Mueller said. "And they've really delayed evaluations of symptoms and so we feel reactivating the practice in a safe way to take care of those patients is really important."

People can schedule virtual appointments through telehealth communications if they're still uncomfortable going into hospitals and take care of their health.