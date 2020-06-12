Couleecap announces that more residents can qualify for food assistance

Prairie du Chien and Sparta, Wis. (WXOW): Couleecap Inc. is now able to provide more Crawford and Monroe County households with the Grade-A foods from the United States Department of Agriculture. Couleecap is an authorized distributor for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, and can now offer no cost groceries to more households who have lost income, jobs, or who sit near the poverty level.

Couleecap offers free and confidential enrollment in their food assistance programs, as well as no contact food distribution and outdoor grocery dispersal to minimize health risks for guests and workers.