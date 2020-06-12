 Skip to Content

Ex-Arkansas football coach Bielema sues Razorback Foundation

Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema, now an assistant with the New York Giants, has filed a $7 million lawsuit against the Arkansas Razorback Foundation. The lawsuit says the foundation that supports Arkansas athletics breached a contractual obligation to pay Bielema about $12 million. The foundation sent Bielema a letter on Jan. 31, 2019 demanding that he return money it had already paid him in monthly buyout payments. The 64-page lawsuit says the Razorback Foundation’s unwillingness to pay Bielema stems from its conclusion that he hasn’t tried hard enough to find another job to offset money the school owed.

