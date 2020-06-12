Experienced judge assigned to officers’ cases in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The cases of the four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd have been assigned to a Hennepin County judge with experience as both a defense attorney and a prosecutor. Judge Peter Cahill has been assigned to oversee the cases of Derek Chauvin, J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. All four are scheduled to appear before Cahill at 12:15 p.m. on June 29. Defense attorneys have 10 days to ask for a new judge, but they’d have no say in who replaces him. Earl Gray, Lane’s attorney, says he wouldn’t think of removing Cahill. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts. The other officers are charged with aiding and abetting.