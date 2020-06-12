Great River Sound concert series canceled through mid-July

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary Club is announcing the cancellation of their Great River Sound concert series through July 14.

The music series is held in Dash-Park in Onalaska.

Concert Spokesman Dan Stevens said that the group was issued a permit for the shows if they followed the La Crosse County Health Department's Coulee COVID-19 Compass plan. It would limit the number of people in the park to 50 people. With that in mind, the group decided to not hold the events.

“All of the bands, sponsors and fans have been understanding of the situation. Every band was still willing to perform and only two sponsors cancelled," said Stevens. "What is really disappointing is both the loss of having a nice cultural event in Onalaska and the lost ability to collect donations for community groups.”

They'll make a decision in early July on whether to hold the second half of their scheduled season.

The group said fans can visit their website or Facebook page for updates.