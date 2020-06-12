History in the making as Rotary offers way to “Connect the World”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - During a time of historic cancellations, members of the Rotary organization can for the first time attend the international conference from the comfort of their home.

The organization's regional governor for District 6250, which covers much of Wisconsin and into Minnesota, said the organization continues to cope with these unprecedented times. Still, Edwin Bos said this fits with the organization's motto this year: "Rotary Connects the World."

Those who want to join in on what they're calling a virtual RotaryFest, can register for the Zoom video conference. Bos said it all begins at 7 am on Saturday, June 20 with a call to action by a special guest. Winston Churchill (as portrayed by Rotarian Randy Otto) will emcee the morning's district-wide conference.

Otto has been described as one of the foremost Churchill impersonators in the world. The former UK prime minister's great-grandson has endorsed his performance.

The district conference will then seamlessly connect to the RI convention hosted out of the organization's headquarters in Evanston, IL. The virtual meeting then returns to Wisconsin for a series of breakout sessions with leaders from around the world.

