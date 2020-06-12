La Crosse Community Theater postpones 2020-2021 season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Theater announced Friday they won't have a 2020-2021 season.

This includes performances of Frozen, Jr. scheduled for August.

The following was sent out Friday morning regarding the postponement.

Dear La Crosse Community Theatre Patron,

We hope this message finds you well. While we've missed sharing the joys of live performances with you, your health and well-being remain our top priority. After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020-2021 season, including Frozen Jr. scheduled for August 2020.

This decision was not made lightly, and while we explored several options that would allow us to return to a normal season, the scenarios were not feasible.

Although our initial season is being postponed, we still plan to bring theatre back into your lives as soon as it is safe. We are carefully monitoring the ongoing pandemic and are hopeful to start producing shows in the holiday season. So stay tuned!

We are asking for your patience as we navigate these uncertain times. Since our 2020-2021 season will look very different from the one that was announced on April 18th, we are offering three options for those who have purchased season tickets:

1. Consider turning your purchase into a donation. Now more than ever we need your support to ensure we can come back strong and ready to deliver you the best theatre in the Coulee Region!

2. Convert your purchase into a patron credit that can be used for any LCT purchase in the future. Your credit will never expire!

3. Request a refund by emailing our box office or calling our Patron Services Manager, Mary Cate Wesling, at 608-571-7147.

La Crosse Community Theatre has been in business since 1963 and we plan to be here for many more years to come. We remain focused on our mission, vision and values. Though the stages are bare for now, we are and forever will be YOUR community theatre.

Thank you for your continued support!