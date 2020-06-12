LCT postpones 2020-2021 season

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Theatrical performances at La Crosse Community Theatre are being put on hold.

La Crosse Community Theatre is postponing their 2020-2021 season. This includes their production of Frozen Jr. was slated to open in August.

In a statement, LCT said, "This decision was not made lightly, and while we explored several options that would allow us to return to a normal season, the scenarios were not feasible. Although our initial season is being postponed, we still plan to bring theatre back into your lives as soon as it is safe. We are carefully monitoring the ongoing pandemic and are hopeful to start producing shows in the holiday season. So stay tuned!"

The theatre is offering three different options for people who have already purchased season tickets:

Consider turning your purchase into a donation. Convert your purchase into a patron credit that can be used for any LCT purchase in the future. Request a refund by emailing the box office or calling the Patron Services Manager, Mary Cate Wesling, at 608-571-7147.

La Crosse Community Theatre hopes to start producing shows again during the holiday season.