Man accused of breaking into Miller Park wanted to ‘write his name in cursive with the tractor’

Milwaukee, Wis. (WISN) -- The man accused of breaking into Miller Park on June 2 and damaging the field told police he was "going to try to write his name in cursive with the tractor tires, but it moved too slow," according to the criminal complaint.

WISN reports Keyon Lambert is charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Lambert told police he tested the doors at the ballpark and was surprised to find an open door, so he took it as a sign and entered, the complaint says.

On the field, Lambert yelled at the field crew. The field manager told police he heard him yelling "Black Lives Matter," among other things.

A security officer said he saw Lambert walk over to a tractor, which was in the far corner of the right field, get on the tractor and begin driving across the field, lowering and raising the front end bucket, damaging and digging holes in the field.

Lambert admitted to scaring the people on the field so they would be afraid to approach him, the complaint says.

An estimated $40,000 in damage was done to the Miller Park field.