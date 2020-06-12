Mayo Clinic announces new antibody test

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic announced a new breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19.

The clinic says it has a new test that will help tell if antibodies help neutralize COVID-19.

This test is one researchers hope can help with the race to find a vaccine as well. But, it's not for everyone.

He says, "This test is not really meant for general population screening. It's not really meant for individuals that think they've been exposed and would like to get tested," says John Mills, Co-Director of the Neuro-Immunology Laboratory & the Department of Lab Medicine & Technology. "This test is really aimed at identification of convalescent plasma donors, vaccine research."

Mills later went on to say that this test will help clinicians choose the best donors to match with the right coronavirus patients, and will help vaccine researchers see how the body reacts to the virus itself.

