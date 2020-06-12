Minneapolis councilors propose step toward abolishing police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis City Council members have taken a first step toward changing the City Charter to allow for abolishing the police department. Five members said Friday they’ll introduce a proposal this month to remove the charter’s requirement that the city maintain a police department. Voters would have to approve the change if it gets on the November ballot. The Star Tribune reports the announcement came as council members face increased pressure to further define what they meant when a majority of them pledged to eliminate the department following George Floyd’s death. Mayor Jacob Frey prefers changing the department over eliminating it.