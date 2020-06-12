Minnesota sees increase in virus cases for 3rd straight day

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials say they’re on alert after the number of the coronavirus cases in the state increased for the third straight day, following four straight days of declines. The state confirmed 490 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths in the last day. The update pushed the number of deaths of long-term care residents over 1,000. Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease division director, says officials are monitoring other states that have seen increases in cases after re-opening. She says officials have created a list of “dial-back indicators’ and can adjust quickly if “things move in the wrong direction.”