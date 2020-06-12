One hurt in La Crosse crash

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday near the La Crosse Regional Airport.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m at the intersection of Breezy Point Road and Airport Drive.

Battalion Chief Jeff Schott said crews found a delivery truck on its side when they arrived. One person was trapped inside the truck.

Using airbags and cribbing to lift the truck, rescuers were able to free the person who was then taken by ambulance to Gundersen Health System.

The person's name or medical condition was not released.