Police say western Iowa man killed central Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a man killed in a central Omaha shooting as a western Iowa resident. Omaha police say 41-year-old John Miles, of Council Bluffs, was found dead Thursday in an apartment complex by officers who were called there just after noon to investigate a report of a shooting. Police say they are searching for a 31-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting. but no arrests had been reported by late Friday morning.