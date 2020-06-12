Regents approve budget, plan to help offset pandemic losses

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents have approved a $4 billion operating budget for the coming fiscal year as well as a plan to help offset losses due to the coronavirus. The budget outline includes freezes on tuition, systemwide hiring and merit pay raises for all employees. Separately, regents approved an initiative for temporary employee pay cuts and furloughs to help make up for $35 million in room and board refunds after students were sent home for the spring semester. The Star Tribune reports that the fiscal year 2021 budget beginning July 1 assumes a return to “near normalcy” with the reopening of campus classrooms and facilities in the fall. There are two contingency plans in case the pandemic worsens.