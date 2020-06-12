Seasonal today before a cooler and comfortable weekend…

Yesterday temperatures were able to take home 82 degrees in La Crosse. The good news continues as there will be yet another chance to keep the 80s today. A cold front will then eventually pass today and bring a cooler weekend.

Below average weekend…

As the cold front passed through overnight, it will be fairly weak. This will keep the region mostly dry and not as breezy. Then much of the weekend highs will be within the lower 70s to mid-70s.

Yet, the cooler temperatures will still be very nice with plenty of sunshine and calm winds. Make sure to be wearing plenty of sunscreen if you head outdoors.

Isolated rain…

We are not tracking a washout system, but late Friday into Saturday morning there will be a weak disturbance. It could shake out a sprinkle start the day in southeastern Minnesota. But the sunshine will quickly return.

Next work week…

Much of the same will extend into the next work week. Potentially more clouds cover with a few days of isolated rain chances. More likely chance for rainfall to return will be Wednesday evening. Also, gradually temperatures will climb back into the 80s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett