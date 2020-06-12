Wait continues for hundreds of undrafted baseball players

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of young baseball players who would usually be celebrating being drafted by major league teams are now in limbo. The Major League Baseball draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five because of the coronavirus pandemic. That has undrafted high school and college players wondering what’s next for them. They could soon sign with teams as free agents or opt to return to school and perhaps improve their draft position next year. Big league clubs meanwhile are scrambling to identify the top undrafted talent.