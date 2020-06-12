La Crosse Co. has eight new cases of COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Eight new cases of COVID-19 are reported in La Crosse County Friday. All eight are in their 20s.

The La Crosse County Health Department said five men and three women make up the demographics of the cases.

It raises the total number of cases in the county to 109. Three of the county's cases are hospitalized with 62 considered recovered.

Of the 7,558 negative tests of county residents, 31 new negatives were included in the health department report for Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health said there were 320 new cases in the state on Friday, a drop of 13 from Thursday.

In total, the state has seen 22,246 cases of COVID-19.

On Thursday, DHS reported 689 deaths attributed to the disease which is an increase of seven from Thursday.

The number of negative tests also increased by just over 11,000 on Friday. A total of 377,362 tests have come back negative.

Approximately 71% of the cases or 15,783 are considered recovered according to the state. 26 percent are listed as active. 3 percent have died.

The percentage of cases that are requiring hospitalization is at 13% according to state figures.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show four people in the hospital with COVID-19, with two in intensive care.

Monroe County had two new cases Friday. The Monroe County Health Department said a man in his 70s had mild symptoms while a woman in her 20s also reported mild symptoms.

Buffalo, Crawford, and Jackson counties had no new cases reported.

The Vernon County Health Department said they've got their twenty-fourth case, a woman in her 80s who is hospitalized. 21 of their cases have recovered with two isolating at home.

Other counties on this list update their figures later in the afternoon. We will update this story when that information becomes available.