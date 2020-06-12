Wow, what a weekend!

Quiet weather continues…

The weather pattern has been very nice to end this work week, perfect for most outdoor endeavors. Highs today reached into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Isolated Showers tonight…

A change in the weather pattern will bring about isolated showers overnight into early Saturday. Southeast Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa will get the highest probability of the rain, but it will be light and spotty.

Pleasant weekend…

High pressure will nose in from the north this weekend. Expect the system to generate a cooling easterly wind. Highs will roll back into the 60s to middle 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

Hotter next week…

A ridge of high pressure will build aloft over the Midwest next week leading to increasing southerly winds, higher humidity and highs in the 80s to lower 90s. There will be occasional rain chances for much of the week, but plenty of dry time, too.

Pollen forecast...

Grass pollen counts will be high this weekend. The peak of grass pollens should occur over the next week or two. Tree pollens will continue to diminish.

Have a nice weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden