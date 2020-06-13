99th birthday celebrated in “walk-by” style

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Mae McDowell's friends and family celebrated her 99th birthday with a "walk-by" meet-and-great.

"We can't really have a drive-by because mom's eyesight isn't as good as it used to be," Mae's son Jim McDowell said. "So we're having a walk-by."

The McDowell's set up a Plexiglas barrier protecting her from coming into close contact with guests.

"It's wonderful," Mae said. "I never thought I'd live this long to have this celebration. Ninety-nine years is a long time."

Mae said her son Jim is the "best birthday gift" she has ever received. The two share the same birthday-- Jim turned 67 on Saturday.