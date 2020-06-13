Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner hurt in jet ski accident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner sustained serious injuries when he and a passenger on a jet ski collided with a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. According to a police report, Koerner and Cole Coffin were hurt at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when their watercraft crashed into the side of a boat. Coffin was taken to a hospital by aircraft. There was no immediate word on his injuries or condition. Koerner was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.