Man sentenced in murder involving man who fled to Wisconsin

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man convicted in the shooting death of another man in January has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Twenty-five-year-old Michael Dennis II pleaded guilty last month to accomplice to murder in the death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens and attempted murder of 28-year-old Patrick Bost. Stephens was shot twice in the back as he was driving a car through northwest Minot, fleeing a vehicle from which Dennis and co-defendant Donald Lee Cooper Jr. were allegedly firing shots. The Minot Daily News reports that the 27-year-old Cooper fled to Milwaukee after the shooting and was apprehended there on April 3. Authorities sa hye crashed his vehicle into another car while he was fleeing law enforcement and killed two people in the other car.