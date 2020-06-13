Onalaska Fire Department foresees an increase in firework related incidents at home

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Due to COVID-19 many events held in the La Crosse area that host firework showings have been canceled, and the Onalaska Fire Department fears for an increase of at-home firework incidents.

"Just be careful," Onalaska Fire Department Lieutenant Wayne Nagy said. "Sparklers are actually fairly dangerous. They can heat up to, I think its like a thousand degrees, and so they actually contribute to most of the burns on kids."