Presidential candidates make convention plans as parties weigh virtual options

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- No matter what format the Democrat National Convention takes in August, Joe Biden will be in Milwaukee to accept his party's presidential nomination.

Organizers are considering doing some of the event virtually.

Friday, Biden and democratic leaders from Wisconsin tried to energize supporters during the state party's virtual convention.

The former vice president said the stakes have never been higher for our country.

"We have to work harder than we ever have. We need to stand up as a nation, stand with black and brown communities, come together as one America to deliver justice for all Americans. For if we stand together, we'll win the battle for the soul of this nation," said Biden.

The state convention was originally planned as a two day event, but was scaled back to the online version because of coronavirus concerns.

In response to the democratic convention, the head of the state republican party said, "The virtual convention format conveniently lets them and their presidential nominee hide from cries to defund the police, their blatant lack of transparency and their disastrous record of failing Wisconsin," said Andrew Hitt.

Republicans in Wisconsin are taking part in a national weekend of action.

In a virtual meet-up Friday, Hitt said he wants to celebrate President Trump's birthday on Sunday, by recruiting many more volunteers.

"The road to the White House, I think it's coming through Wisconisn. It's so critical, so critical for all of us to work hard for the president and to elect republicans up and down the ballot."

The Republican Party of Wisconsin will hold its state convention in Green Bay on July 10 and 11.

As the president restarts his rallies, his campaign is protecting itself from lawsuits, in case anyone gets the coronavirus.

Attendees need to RSVP and when they register, they have to sign a disclaimer acknowledging they could be exposed to COVID-19 and that they won't sue the campaign if they get infected.

President Trump will speak in Tulsa next Friday.