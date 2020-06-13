Protests in Trump country test his hold in rural white areas

Hundreds of protests over black injustice have cropped up in small cities in rural areas across the upper Midwest and Rust Belt, many with their own lingering current of white supremacy and racial unrest. Across Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, more than 200 such demonstrations have taken place, many in counties President Donald Trump carried resoundingly in 2016. The movement presents a test of the president’s ability to reassemble in whole this older, white voting bloc. If he’s outnumbered by even marginally reignited opposition, his hold on the White House could face a serious challenge.