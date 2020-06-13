Spectacular weekend weather…

Quiet weather continues…

After an eventful weather week, conditions quieted down. Highs Friday reached into the upper 70s to middle 80s.

Pleasant weekend…

High pressure will nose in from the north this weekend. Expect the system to generate a cooling easterly wind. Highs will roll back into the 60s to middle 70s for Saturday and then into the middle to upper 70s on Sunday.

Hotter next week…

A ridge of high pressure will build aloft over the Midwest next week leading to increasing southerly winds, higher humidity and highs in the 80s to lower 90s. There will be occasional rain chances for much of the week, but plenty of dry time, too.

Pollen forecast...

Grass pollen counts will be high this weekend. The peak of grass pollens should occur over the next week or two. Tree pollens will continue to diminish.

Have a nice weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden