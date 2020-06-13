Tear gas used to disperse unruly crowd at beach party

OAK GROVE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say Anoka County sheriff’s deputies used tear gas to disperse an unruly crowd at a beach party in Lake George Regional Park north of the Twin Cities. Deputies responding to numerous complaints Friday afternoon found 200 people and a DJ in the beach area and fights going on “in multiple areas of the park,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. The deputies told the crowd to leave and that the park was closed. When several people told deputies they would not leave and some began climbing to the roof of a bathroom building in the park, police deployed a smoke canister. When that failed to clear out the beach, police used tear gas and the crowd left the park. There were no arrests.