Six more cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse Co.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department said that there were six more new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Saturday.

They said that four women in their 20s, one female teen, and a male in his 20s tested positive for the virus. One of the women in her 20s and the teen both had contact with a previous case.

The health department is working on contact tracing for the 14 new cases in the past two days.

It brings the total number of cases in the county to 115. Three of the county's cases are hospitalized with 62 considered recovered.

Of the 7,688 negative tests of county residents, 130 new negatives were reported since yesterday according to the health department.

The Wisconsin Department of Health said there were 272 new cases in the state on Saturday, down from 320 the day before.

In total, the state has seen 22,518 cases of COVID-19.

On Saturday, DHS reported 691deaths attributed to the disease which is an increase of three from Friday.

The number of negative tests also increased by just over 11,000 on Saturday. A total of 388,399 tests have come back negative.

Approximately 72% of the cases or 16,231 are considered recovered according to the state. 25 percent are listed as active. 3 percent have died.

The percentage of cases that are requiring hospitalization is at 13% according to state figures.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show five people in the hospital with COVID-19, none in intensive care.

Two new cases were reported by the Trempealeau County Health Department which raises their total to 61. 29 of their cases have since recovered.

Monroe County had two new cases Saturday. The Monroe County Health Department said a man in his 50s and a man in his 30s were confirmed with the virus. In both cases, they had contact with a previous case. symptoms. The county now has had 33 confirmed cases.

The Grant County Health Department said they had two additional cases Saturday.