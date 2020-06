MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after he smashed his car into a Dodge County home. WTMJ-AM reports sheriff’s deputies were called to the home off state Highway 33 in the Township of Trenton around 7 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say the 24-year-old driver took a curve too fast and smashed into a ditch before hitting the home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.