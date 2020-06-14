Health officials report 311 new COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Health officials are reporting 311 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and 15 more deaths. The Minnesota Department of Health said that as of Sunday morning the state has seen 30,471 cases and 1,298 deaths since the pandemic began. The vast majority of those deaths _ 1,030 _ have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Nearly 370 people were hospitalized as of Sunday. Nearly 190 of those people are in an intensive care unit. Overall, 3,610 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.