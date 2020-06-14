Ten new cases in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to grow in La Crosse County Sunday as ten new cases are reported.

It is the largest one-day number of cases since the pandemic began.

All of the cases are people in their 20s.

The La Crosse County Health Department said are split evenly with five men and five women having the virus which was confirmed by lab testing.

It jumps the total number of cases in the county to 125. Three of the county's cases are hospitalized with 62 considered recovered.

The health department said in their post, "The best advice is to be very careful when going to bars and restaurants to avoid possible exposures, and we are seeing a trend in our cases visiting these places."

They said they would have more information to share on Monday.

Of the 7,755 negative tests of county residents, 67 new negatives were included in the health department report for Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health said there were 275 new cases in the state on Sunday.

In total, the state has seen 22,758 cases of COVID-19.

On Sunday, DHS reported 692 deaths attributed to the disease which is an increase of one from Saturday.

The number of negative tests also increased by approximately 9.000 on Sunday. A total of 397,366 tests have come back negative.

Approximately 73% of the cases or 16,558 are considered recovered according to the state. 24 percent are listed as active. 3 percent have died.

The percentage of cases that are requiring hospitalization is at 13% according to state figures.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show four people in the hospital with COVID-19. None currently requires intensive care.

Crawford County reported one new case on Sunday.

Two new cases were confirmed by the Monroe County Health Department Sunday. They now have 35 total cases. The new ones involve a man in his 50s with mild symptoms and a woman in her 40s also with mild symptoms.