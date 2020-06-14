‘Long overdue’: White NHL players find their voice on racism

The predominantly white sport of hockey has a checkered history of racism and a culture of not speaking out. The death of George Floyd in Minnesota has changed that. A number of white NHL players have decided to join their black counterparts in discussing the issue. More than 100 players posted statements on social media. Kim Davis is the NHL’s executive vice president of social impact and the highest-ranked African American in the league. She says she thinks many players are realizing the truth about what she calls “the racial pandemic.”