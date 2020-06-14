Nature enthusiasts flock to state parks for National Get Outdoors Day

ALTURA, Minn. (KTTC) - In celebration of Saturday's National Get Outdoors Day, most of Minnesota's state parks offered free admission.

With nice weather and reopened parks, it's a great time to explore the outdoors.

"The whole summer is trying to find a place to camp most every weekend or hike at least," said visitor Katherine Gould.

Winona County's Whitewater State Park is a popular getaway for those all over southeast Minnesota.

"Hiking trails that go up to the top of the bluffs and gives excellent view of the valley," said Tom Wanous, assistant unit supervisor at the park.

"Chimney Rock. That's a pretty good view," advises park regular Leo Passe.

In addition to the trails, you can enjoy camping, picnicking and more.

"There's some good trout out here. That's what we're out here to do," said John Bisgaard. "Do some fishing."

National Get Outdoors Day brought many visitors.

"Our parking lots will come close to filling up every weekend," said Wanous. "It's sort of a normal June Whitewater State Park weekend."

"It's definitely making things busy but people are being safe for the most part," said Bisgaard.

Even if you forget your hiking shoes or fishing rod, there is still tons of fun to be had at Whitewater State Park.

"Excellent birdwatching in this area," said the park ranger. "On the backside of the visitor's center, we have a bird feeding station."

Whitewater even draws out of town visitors.

"We've been stuck inside because of the pandemic," said Allison Maxey, who traveled with her family. "We just wanted to get some fresh air and go somewhere we've never been before."

People were there to relax as well as get moving.

"If you do all the trails, you will definitely get a good workout here," said Wanous.

No matter what you are into, you are sure to find something to enjoy in nature.

"I love the scenery. It's very nice," Maxey said. "A lot of green. Very cool."

If you would like to visit Whitewater, there are parking permits and campground information located here.