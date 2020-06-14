Search in Crawford Co. for a missing person

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Searchers are looking for a person who has gone missing on the Mississippi River south of Lynxville.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said they were called around 3:15 a.m. for a missing person near the Gordon's Bay boat landing.

The information given to the sheriff's office was that a person was camping on a nearby island and tried to swim from shore to the campsite. They said in a statement they presume the person went under water at that time.

A search is under way for the person, who was not identified by the sheriff's office.

They said more details will be released when it becomes available.