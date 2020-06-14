Spring quickly turns to summer

Cool & Quiet...

Hopefully you got to spend some time outdoors on Saturday because it was a nice break from the heat and humidity. Highs generally only reached the upper 60s and low 70s with times of sun and times of clouds. A few showers stayed west of the Mississippi River. Saturday night brought cool temperatures.

Sunny Sunday...

Sunday looks to be a pretty perfect day in my opinion. We're looking at some sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. We should also see fairly low dew points meaning it won't feel very humid. Enjoy Sunday because the hot and sticky weather returns.

WARM UP!

Hot and humid conditions return starting Monday. We're only looking at highs near 80 on Monday but you will notice it'll be much more humid. We also have the slight chance for a few thunderstorms as well. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will near that 90 degree mark, but look to stay dry. We could see some scattered t-storms for the second half of the week but right now they're just slight chances for Thursday-Saturday.