Veteran speaks up for racial justice

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - United States Navy Veteran Shirley Fritz-Fortner speaks at peaceful protests to advocate for equal treatment for black veterans.

"When you look at me you don't see a veteran," Fritz-Fortner said. "I'm a young black female and sometimes there's just that stereotype where you see a veteran and they're just older."

Fritz-Fortner said she experienced racism when using a veteran's only parking spot. Fritz-Fortner said a man asked to see her badge because he did not believe she was a veteran. She served eight years in the U.S. Navy. She says she quietly walked away from the man.

"I served in the military and I served our country so that there can be equality among all races, " Fritz-Fortner said.

United States Army Behavioral Science Specialist Veteran Tiffany Koehler counseled soldiers and volunteers for the Disabled American Veterans organization. She said she has also experienced forms of racism and disbelief that she is a veteran--akin to Fritz-Fortner's experience.

"Racism is trauma," Koehler said. "Racism and racial acts, while you're in uniform, can inflict harm on a person's psychological wellness. I think with what's going on now in our country, we're going to see more acknowledgment of the type of trauma that has happened to people of color."

Both women said they hope their stories can help people realize that all veterans deserve equal respect.