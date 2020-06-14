Warming up this week

Stellar Sunday!

What a nice day out there. Most of us got to the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine across the region. We had a nice SE breeze from 10-15mph. Sunday evening looks perfect to get out and enjoy the pleasant temperatures.

Few Showers Monday...

The forecast brings the slight chance for a few showers on Monday, especially in the morning. Our latest model runs are showing to be pretty inconsistent with placement and coverage. I do not expect it to be a washout by any means, just a few passing scattered showers. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies will move in and warmer temperatures near 80 degrees.

Even Warmer Midweek...

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday look to be our hottest days of the week. Thanks to an advancing warm front, we can expect highs in the upper 80 to low 90 range with high dew points (much more humid). We can also expect a fairly active pattern late week with multiple chances for showers and t-storms starting Thursday and lingering into the weekend. Temps look to be a little cooler for next weekend in the low 80s!

Have a great night,

Meteorologist Warren Sears