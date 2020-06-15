ADRC of La Crosse raises awareness of elder abuse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ARDC) of La Crosse County is helping promote awareness of elder abuse and neglect on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The organization is placing purple pinwheels on the corner of 4th St and Vine St. to mark the 262 elders in the La Crosse community who experienced elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation in the county last year.

According to the ARDC, one in ten older Americans are victims of elder abuse. They also said that experts believe the number of cases is underreported. The state has seen a 171 percent increase in the number of elder abuse cases since 2001.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is Wednesday, June 17. The ADRC of La Crosse County will be placing their pinwheels that morning.

They are encouraging everyone to educate themselves on what elder abuse is and how to recognize the signs.

If you are looking to report elder abuse, you can call the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline at 1-833-586-0107, visit the website, or call Adult Protective Services/Aging and Disability Resource Center at 608-785-5700.