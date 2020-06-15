Assembly candidate accuses rival of spying on his house

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A black state Assembly candidate is accusing a white rival of harassing him by taking photos of his house. Samba Baldeh, who is black, and Walt Stewart, who is white, are two of four Democrats vying to replace outgoing state Rep. Melissa Sargent in Madison. Baldeh issued a statement Sunday accusing Stewart and two other white men in the car with him of driving past his house and taking photos. Baldeh said that as a black man he found Stewart’s actions disturbing. Stewart says he and two assistants were scouting for a campaign video.